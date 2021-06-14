Heat wave bears down on the AV

It isn’t quite summer yet, but the Antelope Valley will find itself baking in summer-like heat this week, with triple-digit record temperatures anticipated. The forecast is raising fears of heat-related illnesses and the possibility of brush fires that could quickly spread in the hot and dry conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Antelope Valley that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, through 9 p.m. Friday, June 18.

Forecasters said the Antelope Valley could see temperatures ranging from 106 to 112 degrees during the heat wave, increasing the risk “for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

“Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” according to the NWS. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Public Health officials issued the following recommendations to stay safe during high temperature days:

— Drink plenty of water throughout the day;

— Plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen;

— Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella;

— Never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone;

— Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you or someone you know is experiencing high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin;

— Check on those at risk, such as those who are sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children, and those who live alone; and

— If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly.”

County and city partners operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of free cooling centers. To find a location, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services.

ANTELOPE VALLEY COOLING CENTERS

Acton

Acton Agua Dulce Library (661) 269-7101 33792 Crown Valley Rd. 93510

Mon. 11 am – 6 pm

Tue. 1 pm – 8 pm

Wed. 11 am – 6 pm

Thur. 11 am – 6 pm

Fri. 11 am – 6 pm

Lancaster

Gen. Wm. J. Fox Airfield (661) 940-1709 4555 W. Avenue G 93536

Mon. – Sun. 8am – 5 pm

Lancaster Library (661) 948-5029 601 W. Lancaster Blvd. 93534

Mon. 11 am – 6 pm

Tue. 1 pm – 8 pm

Wed. 11 am – 6 pm

Thur. 11 am – 6 pm

Fri. 11 am – 6 pm

11 am – 6 pm

City of Lancaster Museum of Art and History (661) 723-6250 665 W. Lancaster Blvd. 93534

Mon. – Tue. Closed

Wed. – Sat. 11 am-6 pm

Lake Los Angeles

Stephen Sorensen Park (661) 264-1249 16801 East Ave. P

Mon – Fri 9 am – 9 pm

Sat 9 am – 5 pm

Sun Village/Littlerock

Jackie Robinson Park (661) 944-2880 8773 East Avenue R 93543

Mon. – Fri. 9 am – 8 pm

Sat. 12 pm – 5 pm

Palmdale

Palmdale City Library (661) 267-5600 700 East Palmdale Blvd. 93550

Mon-Thu 10 am-8 pm

Fri-Sat 10 am-5 pm

Sun 1 pm-5 pm

Quartz Hill

Quartz Hill Library (661) 943-2454 5040 West Ave. M-2 92536

Mon. 11 am-6 pm

Tue 1 pm-8 pm

Wed 11 am-6 pm

Thur 11 am-6 pm

Fri 11 am-6 pm

