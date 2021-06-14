PALMDALE – One motorist was arrested for driving under the influence and 27 people were arrested for license violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.
The checkpoint was conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department from 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 12, on Avenue S at 40th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The results of the checkpoint are as follows:
- One person was arrested for driving under the influence.
- 27 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.
- Three vehicles were towed.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.
Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
–
14 comments for "28 arrested, one for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint"
surfside 6 says
DUI fanatics have concocted themselves a phony cause in drinking drivers. Oh they’re out there alright, and the world never shuts up about them. But most drinking drivers go through life driving just fine. But even in alcohol’s motorized age, the sad news for the DUI crusade is that accidents tend to occur for the same boring non-spectacular reason that accidents have always occurred One driver simply failed to see the other.
Citizen says
Drivers arrested at a DUI sobriety checkpoint may be able to challenge their arrest on constitutional grounds. While the police do NOT need “probable cause” to stop drivers at a checkpoint, the checkpoint itself must meet certain requirements under both the United States Constitution and the California Constitution.The legal requirements for California DUI sobriety checkpoints are:
Supervising officers must make all operational decisions;
The criteria for stopping motorists must be neutral;
The checkpoint must be reasonably located;
Adequate safety precautions must be taken;
The checkpoint’s time and duration should reflect “good judgment”;
The checkpoint must exhibit sufficient indicia of its official nature;
Drivers should be detained for a minimal amount of time; and
Roadblocks should be publicly advertised in advance.1
If a checkpoint does not meet these requirements, a driver arrested at such an inspection may be able to defend against DUI charges.
Oracle 80 says
Practice Evade and Avoid techniques. I don’t drink anymore especially when driving, or anything else also.
But setting up Communist style roadblocks only causes otherwise law abiding citizens undue pain, suffering, and hardship. Like the single mother who had her car confiscated like a Communist country would do. Welcome to the ” NEW ” normal.
Checkpoint says
Nothing in the LACSD press release stated the number of vehicles screened.
Riker Bono says
I went through this checkpoint and when approched I told the officer I have a clean slate, a valid D.L. and insurance, no longer on probation and that I will do as asked and comply with anything related to testing and checking to see that I am not impaired in anyway while I am driving, and I apologize officer but I will
Refuse to answer or comply with any other questions or request related to anything else. I showed the officer my D.L. He gave me 2 thumbs up and said you may proceed, have a safe night.
Protect Trans kids says
Oh I’m proud to be an American
Where at least I know I’m free
I won’t forget the men who died
Enforcing tyranny
Steve says
Wrong form keep your perversion somewhere else
D says
I think it’s great that they got the 1 drunk person. But I would like to know how the decided which to arrest and who had their car towed. If they only towed 3 cars but 27 arrests, what happened to the other 24 cars. I also find it really upsetting when one of those cars impounded belonged to a single mom, who can no longer get to work.
who wasn't towed says
Well – good question; but the other cars may have been driven by someone with a suspended license and yet had a passenger with a valid license who could drive the car. Another possibility is that those individuals who were released provided proof likely that they’d appear in court and the ones arrested couldn’t prove that.
If you depend on your car for work, you’d better keep the registration & insurance current. Otherwise you get a bicycle.
Larry says
Does really matter how many cars passed through?
JT says
If you got your ride impounded you probably deserved it and I hope it happens again sometime soon Ha Ha Ha
Regards
Joe Trucker
Barbi says
… lack for transparency, denote law enforcement officials, deliberately withholding statistical information on the total number of motorists surveyed, between 6:00 pm and 2:00 am, Friday night –
Dr. In Soo says
Statistics for idiots 101, withholding the aggregate number of vehicles screened renders the number of arrests at a sobriety checkpoint utterly meaningless.
Gabriela Ortiz says
Nice job,I wish they will do this very often.