28 arrested, one for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – One motorist was arrested for driving under the influence and 27 people were arrested for license violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department from 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 12, on Avenue S at 40th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

One person was arrested for driving under the influence.

27 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

Three vehicles were towed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–