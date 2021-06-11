Recreation swim begins this weekend at Palmdale pools

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s parks and recreation department is offering recreational swimming starting this weekend at its four City pools.

Recreation swimming will be available:

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Marie Kerr Park pool, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at McAdam Park pool, 38115 30th St. East

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at Courson Park pool, 38226 10th St. East

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at Oasis Park pool, 3850 East Ave. S

The summer recreation swim schedule through Aug. 20 will be Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Courson and Oasis pools, and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Marie Kerr and McAdam pools.

Swimmers will need to purchase a recreation swim pass membership at https://apm.activecommunities.com/palmdale/Membership.

Passes are available starting at a discounted rate of $30 for Palmdale residents and $35 for non-residents for 10 sessions.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect, including social distancing and facial coverings when entering and exiting the facility and when out of the water. For more information, call 661-267-5611 or visit CityofPalmdale.org/ParksandRecreation.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–