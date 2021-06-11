LA County Democratic Party calls on Villanueva to quit

The Los Angeles County Democratic Party Central Committee voted this week to call for Sheriff Alex Villanueva to resign, saying he has failed to rein in “long-standing problems within his department.”

“Accountability has long been one of the foundations of democracy,” Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chair Mark Gonzalez said. “As voters, we have an obligation to hold our leaders accountable for their actions, and as the Democratic Party, a responsibility to ensure that our elected officials are upholding our ideals and principles… Leadership and accountability starts at the top, and while strides have been made to reform police culture… it’s simply not enough.

“Sheriff Villanueva has had multiple opportunities since his election to rein in long-standing problems within his department, which is why… Los Angeles Democrats are holding him accountable and calling for his resignation,” Gonzalez said.

The call by the LA County Democratic Party for Villanueva to resign is part of a “radical agenda,” a Sheriff’s Department spokesman told City News Service.

“Sheriff Alex Villanueva began solving the homeless problem on the Venice Boardwalk, while simultaneously conducting the largest illegal drug bust operation in the history of the department,” Capt. John Satterfield said. “Violent crime rates have nearly doubled, yet for some strange reason the radical left activist crowd has decided defunding the police is a good move.”

“The LACDP calling for the sheriff’s resignation is part of this radical agenda, evidence they have been hijacked by the far left, and a distraction. The sheriff will continue to remain focused on public safety, creating solutions and serving our communities,” Satterfield said.

The Los Angeles County Democratic Party Central Committee endorsed Villanueva in his 2018 race against then-Sheriff Jim McDonnell, helping him become the first Democrat to win the nonpartisan office in 138 years.

