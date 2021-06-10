Legacy Commons to host blood drive this Sunday; donors receive free DryTown tickets

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 E. Ave. Q-9, will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Sunday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The blood drive is by appointment only and open to individuals 18 years and older. To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and click on “Find a Drive.” Type in the zip code 93550 and scroll down until you see the Sunday, June 13, drive at Legacy Commons.

Each donor will receive two tickets to DryTown Water Park for the 2021 season and a free Red Cross t-shirt (while supplies last).

“Share the vibe and gift the gift of life by donating blood,” said Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice. “You’ll be on your way to helping save multiple lives in as little as one hour of your time and you’ll get to go to DryTown for your gracious donation.”

For more information, call Bob Woodall at 661-477-9138.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

