Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at AV Swap Meet

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, Curative, and the Antelope Valley Swap Meet will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the next three Sundays [June 13, 20 and 27], from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the AV Swap Meet main office, located at 5555 Pearblossom Highway. Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive free entry into the swap meet.

The vaccines will be available by appointment or walk up. To make an appointment, visit www.curative.com/site/29059.

The Pfizer two dose and Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccines will be available for individuals 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 and older who are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information about the AV Swap Meet vaccination clinic, call 888-702-9042.

Free vaccination clinics for people 12 and older are also currently available at the Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center, 3850 E Ave S, seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and at the Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive East in Palmdale, now open Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk ups are welcome; no appointment is necessary.

For a complete list of eligible groups visit: http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/vaccine/index.htm.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

