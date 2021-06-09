Two killed in fiery traffic crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Two people were killed early Wednesday morning when a Dodge Challenger hit their car from behind, causing it to spin out of control, slam into a light pole, and burst into flames, authorities said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at 11th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard, near the Antelope Valley Mall, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The victims were in a Toyota Corolla that burst into flames, sparking a vegetation fire that was extinguished by firefighters.

A sheriff’s official told KTLA5 that the Challenger was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed in the number two lane on Rancho Vista when it hit the Corolla from behind, causing the driver to lose control of the car, which hit a light pole and rolled over, becoming fully engulfed in flames. The male driver was ejected, and the female passenger was trapped inside.

The driver of the Challenger abandoned the car and left the scene,KTLA5 reported.

The names of the fatally injured victims were not immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when more information becomes available.

