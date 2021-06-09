PALMDALE – Two people were killed early Wednesday morning when a Dodge Challenger hit their car from behind, causing it to spin out of control, slam into a light pole, and burst into flames, authorities said.
The victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at 11th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard, near the Antelope Valley Mall, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The victims were in a Toyota Corolla that burst into flames, sparking a vegetation fire that was extinguished by firefighters.
A sheriff’s official told KTLA5 that the Challenger was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed in the number two lane on Rancho Vista when it hit the Corolla from behind, causing the driver to lose control of the car, which hit a light pole and rolled over, becoming fully engulfed in flames. The male driver was ejected, and the female passenger was trapped inside.
The driver of the Challenger abandoned the car and left the scene,KTLA5 reported.
The names of the fatally injured victims were not immediately released.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.
Editor’s note: We will update this story when more information becomes available.
4 comments for "Two killed in fiery traffic crash in Palmdale"
Oyuki says
That’s what happens when our city is full of low life’s
They can all go to hell
Vicki E says
I knew the young woman who passed in this,I hope the street racers, go to hell…. My heart hurts for this fam8ly
Cynic says
Perhaps being burned at the stake would be a fair punishment for the hit-and-run driver of the Dodge.
Longing for quiet streets says
What a terrible thing to have to read about. I hope the law is successful in catching the driver of the Dodge Challenger. It would be nice if they would make an effort at reducing all the speeders here in Palmdale too. I live in Palmdale and I hear speeding and racing cars often in my area –on side streets and major streets. It’s no wonder someone died. This needs to stop.