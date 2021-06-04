Palmdale City Library’s summer reading program begins June 7

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will begin its annual summer reading program on Monday, June 7.

This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World!”

The eight-week, self-paced program is open to kids, teens, and adults. Participants can earn prizes just for reading or reading to children. To be eligible for prizes and badges, readers may register at https://palmdaleslp.lsslibraries.com/ and log in their reading hours.

“Every summer, kids experience a ‘summer slump’ in their reading ability and comprehension, but it only takes reading a few books during that time to maintain these skills,” said Library Associate Fawn Kemble. “This is more important than ever in a year where the home life/school balance was so disrupted. Summer reading is a great time for kids to read whatever kind of book they enjoy most, for the sheer pleasure of it, and get back into reading, making their lives more colorful and exciting. Grown-ups are also welcome to join in the reading fun and participate to earn their own prizes.”

On Monday, June 7, the Library will return to regular operating hours of Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are very happy to announce the expansion of our public service hours at the Library and look forward to welcoming both our long-time patrons and folks that have yet to discover our wonderful services and resources to our cozy confines under a full-service schedule starting on June 7,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “And as soon as we are able, per public health orders, we will bring back our various in-person programs, too.”

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267- 5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

