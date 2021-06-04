L.A. County Citizens Redistricting Commission to hold 10 public hearings

The Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission Friday announced the dates of 10 public hearings as commissioners decide how to adjust district boundaries for the Board of Supervisors using data from the 2020 census.

The commission is charged with adjusting the county’s supervisorial districts to create areas roughly equal in population and geography. A similar statewide commission, formed every 10 years following the census, is responsible for drawing district lines for Assembly, state Senate and congressional seats.

The hearings will take place at:

— 7 p.m. June 14 for Supervisorial District 5;

— 7 p.m. June 23 for Supervisorial Districts 1 and 5;

— 7 p.m. June 28 for Supervisorial Districts 1, 2 and 3;

— 7 p.m. July 14 for Supervisorial Districts 1, 2 and 4;

— 7 p.m. July 20 for Supervisorial Districts 3 and 5;

— 2 p.m. July 28 for Supervisorial Districts 1 and 4;

— 7 p.m. Aug. 11 for Supervisorial Districts 1, 4 and 5;

— 7 p.m. Aug. 14 for Supervisorial Districts 1, 2 and 4;

— 7 p.m. Aug. 19 for Supervisorial Districts 2, 3 and 4; and

— 2 p.m. Aug. 22 for Supervisorial District 5.

Each meeting corresponds to a zone of Los Angeles, but residents of any zone can attend any of the meetings. A countywide public hearing will be held in Spanish on Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.

The CRC is unlike past practices when the Board of Supervisors appointed an advisory boundary redistricting committee to study proposed changes to the boundaries and could make revisions before adopting the final redistricted boundaries.

The commission consists of 14 people who were finalized on Dec. 29, 2020. The registrar-recorder/county clerk received 741 applications and narrowed the applicants to a pool of the 60 most qualified names. The auditor- controller conducted a random drawing at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Nov. 24, selecting one commissioner from each of the five existing supervisorial districts and three commissioners randomly drawn from the remaining 55 applicants.

The eight randomly selected commissioners met twice to select the final six commissioners from the remaining 52 qualified applicants.

More information about the hearings is available at redistricting.lacounty.gov/public-hearings/.

