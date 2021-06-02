Teen shot, killed after argument in Lancaster

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old man was confronted by four males and then shot to death in Lancaster Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, on the 600 block of Lancaster Boulevard, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Investigators have learned the victim was walking eastbound on Lancaster Blvd. when he was confronted by four males. An argument ensued followed by the shooting. The suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot,” the news release states.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. No suspect information was provided by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

