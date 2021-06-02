LANCASTER – An 18-year-old man was confronted by four males and then shot to death in Lancaster Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The incident was reported around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, on the 600 block of Lancaster Boulevard, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“Investigators have learned the victim was walking eastbound on Lancaster Blvd. when he was confronted by four males. An argument ensued followed by the shooting. The suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot,” the news release states.
The teen was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. No suspect information was provided by the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
10 comments for "Teen shot, killed after argument in Lancaster"
East Lancaster says
Another reason to avoid the BLVD.
William says
The Bank of America branch closed on the blvd. WTF? It was there back when the blvd was a nothing burger. So much for redevelopment.
Aven’s furniture gone.
Remember BeX? Is the wine place still open?
Has anyone counted how many businesses have folded since Rex “invented” the blvd…the Big Destination that people from all over were going to come and visit and then buy cars at the Lancaster Auto Mall. Yeah. That’s the krap Rex was saying back then.
I passed by there recently and how depressing. A few blocks away there seems to be a more successful shopping/dining area where Chili’s is and some new restaurants near K and 10th.
Who goes to the blvd any more?
It was destined to fail from the onset and I said so back then. And, I’m not a rich attorney who thinks he knows everything?
I can simply see with my eyes what doesn’t work. It’s not hard.
Blvd. says
Focus buddy,
Stay on topic…..
Piort Kovsky says
This culture needs to end…
Lulu says
I most certainly agree, not only here in the AV, but everywhere within the US.
OKFine says
How can the BLM mob blame this shooting on whitey or on the Lancaster Sheriff’s deputies?
Must think of a way to make this shooting all about white privilege and wokeness.
By the way, what was the race of the young man killed and his assailants? Swedish, Norwegian, maybe Islandish?
Benji Otter says
More big city problems move into this once dusty town.
Terry Irons says
Not on the Blvd. our City Council knows they will never be held accountable and the Mayor already knows everything so sit back and accept there is nothing we can do but stay away.
Confronted says
“No suspect information was provided by the sheriff’s department.”
None needed. It’s obvious.
Aunt Debbie says
Get this gang crap out of this town