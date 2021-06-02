Death investigation launched in Palmdale, victim ID’d

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s officials have released few details about a death investigation that was launched in Palmdale late Tuesday afternoon.

Homicide investigators responded around 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, to the area near West Avenue O and Legacy Lane where a “male adult victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“There is no additional information available at this time,” the news release states.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim as 43-year-old Joseph Michael Montoya of Rosamond. An examination is pending to determine his cause of death, coroner’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when more information becomes available.

