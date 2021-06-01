Man shot, killed in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was shot to death in Lancaster Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in the 600 block of Lancaster Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not released, and no suspect description was provided. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

