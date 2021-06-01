LANCASTER – A man was shot to death in Lancaster Tuesday.
The shooting occurred at about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in the 600 block of Lancaster Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His name was not released, and no suspect description was provided. No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Editor’s note: Read out updated story here.
–
12 comments for "Man shot, killed in Lancaster"
Britteny gray says
First off how rude someone child was killed taking from the loved ones.. and that happens to be my family member so I would appreciate it if you kept all the rude and unnecessary comments to your self’s we are dealing with a lot at this moment and yes we would like justice for my little cousin no one deserves to die and no one has the right to take a life they did not give
Frankie says
so sad taken a life
It could be any of our kids
Don’t deserve to die
Ray says
Anyone have an idea of what led to this?
Claire says
I don’t have a problem on Lancaster Boulevard, and I’m a white haired lady. I go through the day wherever I am, being observant and not living in fear.
Sheriff of Fractured Jaw says
Exactly Claire.
That’s called ‘freedom’ not that ‘freedom’ cons yap about as they store armaments in their fortresses fearing everything as in those open carry states.
When there is a mass shooting, they run out and buy more guns fearing confiscation.
And, then they die having lived a life of “freedom” trapped in prisons of their own making.
FatWhiteBob says
So Lancaster Blvd isn’t even safe at 2 in the afternoon..
Terry Irons says
Not on the Blvd. our City Council knows they will never be held accountable and the Mayor already knows everything so sit back and accept there is nothing we can do but stay away.
Update Needed says
Just another glorious day in Lancaster…
Tony says
Just another prićk in the comments
Matt K. says
Would you say that about Acton too?
Ditto says
Incoming ignorant and unnecessary comments
Franki says
Yesterday family no one deserves to die