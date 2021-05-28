Kaiser Permanente names new area medical director in Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – Khodam Rostomian, MD, has been named Area Medical Director and Chief of Staff for the Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.

In his new role, Rostomian will lead one of the largest local physician groups, with almost 200 physicians serving nearly a 150 thousand members.

“Through our integrated health system, the Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley continues to provide high-quality, patient-centered care to advance the health outcomes of our members, patients, and the communities we serve,” Rostomian said. “Our main objective is to focus our operation in Antelope Valley on continuing the high-quality care that we provide.”

Kaiser Permanente is known for a high quality of clinical care standards across the nation. Rostomian wants to elevate that quality of care even further.

“We’re learning more and more that health care is not just about the clinical aspect of the care,” he said.

Health care also includes social aspects and ensuring equitable healthcare outcomes across different genders, races, and ethnicity as well as the social-economic status of patients to deliver care in a manner that everyone can benefit from it, the doctor said.

“For me, it’s almost like a new definition of higher quality of care,” Rostomian said. “We like to focus on that more, and that is where I see for us to achieve addressing social determinant of health among our patients, we have to get more and more involved with the community.”

Rostomian first came to the Antelope Valley about 25 years ago.

“My wife practiced in Antelope Valley first,” Rostomian said.

Rostomian and his wife, a dentist, finished medical school at the University of Southern California together. She got a job in Lancaster and remained here for several years before she opened her own practice near the couple’s home in Glendale.

“I’ve had many opportunities to transfer to any medical center closer to my house,” Rostomian said. “I really enjoy my practice here in the Antelope Valley and the community.”

[Information via news release from Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.]

