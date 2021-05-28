Gift cards, cash up for grabs in exchange for COVID vaccines

LANCASTER – Gift cards, cash and sports tickets are among the items up for grabs Friday and in the coming weeks in Los Angeles County — and across the state — as authorities pull out all the stops to convince people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Friday only, people 18 and over who get their first dose of vaccine at one of four designated sites in Los Angeles County — including Sol Marketplace, 1140 Commerce Center Drive, Lancaster — will receive a $75 Target gift card.

Meanwhile, anyone across California who gets their first dose — and eventually goes on to get their second — will receive a $50 gift card from the state. Those cards will be either a pre-paid MasterCard or grocery store gift cards for Kroger or Albertsons markets. The giveaway began Thursday and will continue until the supply of 2 million gift cards is exhausted.

The gift card offer is part of a landmark $116.5 million incentive program announced Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. As part of that program, anyone who has received at least one dose of vaccine in the state by June 4 will be entered into a drawing for $50,000 in cash. Fifteen winners will be selected, followed by another 15 on June 11 for people receiving at least one dose by that date.

On June 15, the date the state plans to scrap the vast majority of its COVID-19 health restrictions, the state will draw the names of 10 vaccinated residents, each of whom will receive $1.5 million.

Newsom called it the “most significant incentive program in the United States of America.” Everyone who has received at least one dose of vaccine by the various drawing dates will be automatically entered. There is no need to register. Newsom noted Thursday that demand for the vaccines has dropped in recent weeks. He said the state has administered about 1.9 million doses over the past week, down from a high of around 3 million per week. To date, more than 37 million doses have been administered in California.

