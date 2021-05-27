Palmdale’s DryTown Water Park opens this Saturday

PALMDALE – DryTown Water Park, located at 3850 E. Avenue S in Palmdale, is reopening for the 2021 season this Saturday, May 29, under Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines.

“We’re excited to welcome guests back to the Antelope Valley’s only water park,” said DryTown Supervisor Timothy Miller. “We look forward to seeing everyone enjoying themselves especially after the long hiatus due to the pandemic.”

Attendance will be limited by the current COVID-19 health order guidelines. Advanced reservations are required and are available at www.DryTownWaterPark.com/p/tickets for all visitors including daily ticket visitors and season pass holders.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and staff is a top priority,” Miller said. “Our procedures will be slightly different so that we can adhere to health and safety protocols, but the opportunities for having fun and creating great memories are as good as ever.”

Facial coverings and other safety protocols will be required. For complete details, please visit www.DryTownWaterPark.com .

DryTown is the Antelope Valley’s only water park. It is a six-acre Old West mining town-themed aquatic park featuring a 925-foot lazy river, a 35-foot waterslide tower with three waterslides and splashdown pool, a four-lane racer slide, and a 6,000 square foot children’s water playground with spray features. It also features Dusty’s Grill; a General Store with souvenirs and sundries; covered picnic area; and a large grassy area for group outings. Parking is free.

For more information, visit www.DryTownWaterPark.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

