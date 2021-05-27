CHP: Traffic officers will be out in force over Memorial Day weekend

Law enforcement officers in Los Angeles County and around the state will be out in force over the Memorial Day weekend, on the lookout for motorists driving while impaired or violating other traffic laws, authorities said Thursday.

The “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 31, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“Officers will be watching carefully for distracted drivers and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement.

“Seat belts save lives every day, yet some people still don’t buckle up,” Ray said. “Start the holiday weekend off right by making sure you and your passengers are properly restrained.”

Nearly four out of five — 78% — of the people killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction during the 2020 Memorial Day weekend were not wearing a seat belt, Ray said.

Statewide, at least 31 people died in a crash during that holiday weekend in 2020.Also, CHP officers made 854 arrests for impaired driving during that time, Ray said.

Ray reminded motorists to protect child passengers through the proper use of car seats, booster seats and seat belts. The law requires that whenever possible, children under 8 ride in the back seat and that a child under 2 is always secured in a rear-facing car seat.

To reinforce the importance of seat belt usage, the CHP also is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing “Click It or Ticket” campaign, Ray said.

–