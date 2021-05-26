Local LA County libraries to host outdoor programs for kids, teens, this summer

LANCASTER – The LA County Library announced Wednesday that outdoor programs for children and teens will be held at 20 of its 85 locations this summer, including branches in Lancaster and Quartz Hill.

Starting June 1 and continuing through Aug. 31, children as young as 3 and teens can take part in arts and crafts activities and live performances at participating locations. Children ages 9 and under must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Outdoor activities are scheduled to be held on select weekdays, with preschool programs for children ages 3-5 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and kids/teens programs for participants ages 6-17 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Branch libraries in the Antelope Valley will take part in the following schedule:

Tuesdays – Lancaster Library, located at 601 West Lancaster Boulevard.

Thursdays – Quartz Hill Library, located at 5040 West Avenue M -2.

Due to capacity limits that ensure physical distancing, advance registration will be required for the outdoor programs. Registration will open one week prior to each week’s event series.

For more information and to register for an upcoming event, visit LACountyLibrary.org/outdoor.

–