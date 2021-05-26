Girl, 15, missing, last seen in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 15-year-old Lancaster girl was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Naysha Garcia was last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, in the 44500 block of Ranchwood Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Garcia is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a turquoise top and black yoga pants, the department said.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

