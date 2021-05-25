Palmdale to host annual Memorial Day ceremony

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31, at 9 a.m. at Poncitlán Square Gazebo, located at 38315 9th Street East, Palmdale (between Avenues Q-9 and Q-10.)

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and handheld umbrellas to offer protection from the sun. COVID-19 safety protocols including facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

The emcee will be Palmdale Planning Commissioner Stacia Nemeth. The program will include remarks from Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, City Manager J.J. Murphy and Dr. David Smith, Director of Air Force Plant 42; posting of colors by the Edwards Air Force Base (EAFB) Blue Eagles Honor Guard; invocation by VFW Post 3000 Chaplain Fred Villa; National Anthem by Past Chairman Antelope Valley Service Organization Association (AVSOA) Bobby Breech; Pledge of Allegiance by Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt; reading of John McCrae’s “In Flanders Fields” by USAF Ret Lt. Col. Bob Kay; reading of Moina Belle Michael’s “We Shall Keep the Faith” by Goldstar granddaughter and founder of Heroes at Home Ellie Kay; the Table of Honor by EAFB Blue Eagles Honor Guard; and keynote address by Ron Reyes, Gold Star Son of PFC Ronald Reyes, who was killed in action on March 30, 1968 in Khe Sanh, Vietnam.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

