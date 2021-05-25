Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died Monday after colliding with a driver who ran a red light in a Lancaster intersection.

He was 33-year-old Nicholas Descisciolo from Lake Hughes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened around 11:54 a.m. Monday, May 24, on Avenue J-8 and Challenger Way, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult in a Honda was traveling westbound on Avenue J-8 and reportedly did not stop for the red signal light at Challenger Way. A male adult on a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Challenger Way and reportedly had a green signal light. As the male adult on the motorcycle entered the intersection, the female adult collided into him,” the news release states.

Descisciolo was ejected from his motorcycle, and the motorcycle then crashed into a Kia that was stopped at a red light on Avenue J-8, facing eastbound, according to the news release.

Descisciolo was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

No other names were released in connection with the collision.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. The speeds of this collision are still under investigation. At this time it appears alcohol or drugs did not play a roll,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466.

–