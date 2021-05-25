LASD introduces Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force

PALMDALE – Local authorities on Tuesday announced the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force (AVTTF), a collaboration between the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations and the local California Highway Patrol to conduct speed enforcement operations throughout the Antelope Valley.

“In recent years there has been a substantial increase in the number of fatal and serious injury traffic collisions within and surrounding the Antelope Valley in which speed was a main factor. The speed involved in a collision is directly related to the extent of injury the parties endure,” according to a news release announcing the AVTTF.

The AVTTF recently conducted its inaugural speed enforcement operation on Avenue M near Challenger Way in Lancaster. The two-and-a-half operation resulted in 85 speeding citations, one verbal warning, one impounded vehicle, and one misdemeanor arrest.

“The AVTTF will be conducting similar enforcement efforts throughout the Antelope Valley in the future and would like to remind motorists to slow down, be attentive, and drive defensive and sober so that you may avoid a collision,” officials said in the news release.

For more information on the AVTTF, contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

