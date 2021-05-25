PALMDALE – Local authorities on Tuesday announced the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force (AVTTF), a collaboration between the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations and the local California Highway Patrol to conduct speed enforcement operations throughout the Antelope Valley.
“In recent years there has been a substantial increase in the number of fatal and serious injury traffic collisions within and surrounding the Antelope Valley in which speed was a main factor. The speed involved in a collision is directly related to the extent of injury the parties endure,” according to a news release announcing the AVTTF.
The AVTTF recently conducted its inaugural speed enforcement operation on Avenue M near Challenger Way in Lancaster. The two-and-a-half operation resulted in 85 speeding citations, one verbal warning, one impounded vehicle, and one misdemeanor arrest.
“The AVTTF will be conducting similar enforcement efforts throughout the Antelope Valley in the future and would like to remind motorists to slow down, be attentive, and drive defensive and sober so that you may avoid a collision,” officials said in the news release.
For more information on the AVTTF, contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.
5 comments for "LASD introduces Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force"
Task Force says
Nothing mentioned about distracted driver violations…
Joe says
That also! Too many people on phones!
Bob says
These specific operations are great but they need to have deputies driving around or targeting specific intersections. So many are running lights. I was driving across H near fairgrounds, which is under repair right now. Guy in white car was purposely running all the red lights. He then went into Copper Square. BS! Endangering everyone, including road crews. So many don’t even have insurance. Something needs to be done.
Eric says
Just a tip, these units work bankers hours. After 5pm speed all you want. Also weekends and holidays are open too.
Joe says
Good point! Not much will change as more n more people hate police and want to defund them.
The only change will be increases in insurance premiums due to all the death and damage from speeding and DUI!