Lancaster Station accepting applications for upcoming Explorer Academy

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is gearing up for its Explorer’s Academy, which begins Sept. 18 and runs for 18 consecutive Saturdays.

The minimum requirements are as follows:

Age 14-20

G.P.A. 2.0 or higher

Strong integrity and character

No serious criminal record/probation

Must pass drug screening

Must submit to background check

Must be able to attend Thursday evening post meetings upon completion of Academy

Applications will be accepted starting Thursday, May 27, through Aug. 13. Applications are available at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station lobby, located at 501 West Lancaster Boulevard.

For more information about the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Explorer’s Academy, contact Deputy Thom at 213-420-7699 or email mjthom@lasd.org.

–