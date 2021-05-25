America’s Job Center to hold virtual recruitment for cabinet manufacturing

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a virtual job recruitment event Thursday, May 27, for a cabinet manufacturing company in Lancaster.

Available positions include cabinet installer and cabinet builder.

To apply, register on Eventbrite at https://cabinet_jobs.eventbrite.com.

Qualified candidates must possess right-to-work documents, a valid driver’s license, and a High School diploma or GED.

Job requirements include knowledge of hand/power tools, assembly experience, woodworking experience, and the ability to read and understand blueprints; previous construction and/or building experience is a plus.

Candidates must be registered with CALJOBS. Dress professionally during the virtual interview.

For more information, please contact dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661/405-8739.