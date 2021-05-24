Palmdale kicks off “Lil’ Antelopes on Parade” small business scavenger hunt

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s #PalmdaleCares campaign has launched a new local business scavenger hunt called Lil’ Antelopes on Parade where participants will have chances to win multiple prizes, including a grand prize of $1,000 in gifts cards from the city and participating businesses.

Lil’ Antelopes on Parade Scavenger Hunt will take kick off on May 24, National Scavenger Hunt Day and run through June 24. To take part in the hunt, participants need to visit https://www.scavify.com/h/4abe66/lil-antelopes-on-parade and download the Scavify app, register an account, and search for Lil’ Antelopes on Parade Scavenger Hunt. To be eligible for prizes, participants must follow the tasks and visit at least six out of the 12 participating businesses where they will need to locate a painted miniature antelope on display, take a selfie photo with the antelope through the app, and check in at the business.

The first 10 people to complete the full hunt will receive a $25 gift card. All participants who visit six or more businesses will receive one entry into a raffle to win the $1,000 grand prize. Everyone who visits all 12 businesses will receive two raffle entries.

Participants who do not wish to use the Scavify app may download a Lil’ Antelopes on Parade Scavenger Hunt form from www.CityofPalmdale.org/LilAntelopesOnParadeScavengerHunt. Completed forms may be dropped off at the final business visited or emailed to economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 30.

“The pandemic has hit everyone hard, especially small business owners,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Fortunately, this fun new competition will help residents discover new local businesses with a public art spin, while having the chance to win some great prizes.”

“Each of the 12 participating businesses represent different industries and are located throughout the city of Palmdale,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “This is a fun way to learn about these amazing businesses and support our local economy.”

“Our city team continues to come up with fun and creative ways to help our small businesses, which are so vital to our City’s economic health,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy. “We hope our residents enjoy getting out, visiting some places they may have never been to before, and showing them that Palmdale truly does care about them.”

For more information contact Palmdale’s Economic Development department at 661-267-5125 or economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–