Child among three injured in Lancaster crash

LANCASTER – Three people were taken to hospitals Sunday night when a car went off the side of the Aerospace (14) Highway in Lancaster and overturned, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 10:53 p.m. Sunday, May 23, on the southbound Aerospace Highway just west of Avenue D, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP the black sedan went 100 feet off the roadway.

All southbound lanes and the Avenue D on-ramp were shut down at 11:10 p.m. so that a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter could land on the highway, the CHP said.

One person was taken to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball. He did not know whether the child was the airlifted patient.

Two were taken to hospitals by ambulance, said LACo Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. Their conditions were not available.

The Avenue D on-ramp and the right lane were reopened at12:36 a.m. Monday, May 24.

