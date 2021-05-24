America’s Job Center of California is hiring

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, is recruiting for multiple internal positions.

Available positions include business services representatives, career coaches for temporary positions, and administrative assistant.

To apply, register on Eventbrite at https://av_ajcc.eventbrite.com by Tuesday, May 25.

For more information, call 661-405-8739.

AJCC is a one-stop shop for workforce services, providing a comprehensive range of no-cost employment and training services for employers and job seekers. It is a collaboration of local, state, private, and public entities that provide comprehensive and innovative employment services and resources to meet the needs of the California workforce. Services include pre-employment assistance including career coaching; workshops including, resume, interview skills, job search and LinkedIn; free training opportunities for high growth industries including IT, construction, and healthcare; job placement assistance; and candidate recruitment at no cost to employers.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–