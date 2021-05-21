Palmdale names Kevin Sanders as ‘Veteran of the Year’

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has named Kevin Sanders as the 2021 Tom Hilzendeger Veteran of the Year.

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and City Manager J.J. Murphy presented a commendation to Sanders, a Marine Corps veteran, at the May 18 City Council workshop meeting.

Sanders served in the United States Marines from 1976 through 1980, and was assigned to the 1st Marine brigade at KMCAS in Kaneohe, Hawaii. He was deployed overseas twice; once with Marine Amphibious Unit 31 (MAU-31), and once with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines.

A well-known community member in the Antelope Valley, and a huge supporter of veterans, Sanders currently works as a Northrop Grumman talent acquisition recruiter, where he assists military veterans and people exiting the military transition into potential life-long careers that will improve their quality of life and establish a career in the defense industry. He is also active in Vets4Veterans and coordinates with fund raising activities that support local veterans in times of hardship.

“It is truly an honor to extend this Commendation to Kevin for his dedication and years of service to the veterans of our community,” Hofbauer said. “Kevin believes and is an example of the fact that partners can work together to make the Antelope Valley a better place to live, and that there is value in giving back to our community.”

“Kevin consistently displays a passion to serve veterans whether it is offering advice, lending a helping hand, or providing a connection to gainful employment in his role at Northrop Grumman,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “We are very fortunate to have someone of his character and compassion serving our community.”

The Palmdale Veteran of the Year Awards are named in honor of Tom Hilzendeger, who passed away on June 7, 2020. Hilzendeger was the founder of Vets 4 Veterans and the first recipient of the award.

