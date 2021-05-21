Local teen receives computer from new “Computers for Kids” initiative

QUARTZ HILL – Quartz Hill Young Marine Aidan Ballance was one of 12 youngsters to receive a new computer recently as part of a collaborative initiative called “Computers for Kids.”

Funded by the US Marine Corps Reserve Association, the initiative was the brainchild of Col. Paul K. Hopper USMC (Ret), who observed that many children did not have access to a personal computer to do their schoolwork online during the pandemic, and many were working off a parent’s work computer or one borrowed from another family member.

To help these children, Hopper reached out to several potential donors, and USMCRA was able to provide 12 computers, two computers for each of the Young Marines’ six divisions.

“The USMCRA is grateful for the generosity of our many supporters, all of whom are willing to help with donations on a grassroots level,” Hopper said. “We want to be a conduit to help our youth to be successful and productive citizens.”

The other recipients are:

YM/LCpl Cheyanne Hernandez-Hoag from Westover Young Marines in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

YM/Cpl Aribert Lopez from River Towns Young Marines in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

YM/Pvt Brian Kasper and YM/Pvt Carson Bailey, both from Northern Kentucky Young Marines, located in Covington, Kentucky.

YM/PFC Vertrees Serenady from Nature Coast Young Marines in Beverly Hills, Florida.

YM/PFC Evan Payne from Cumberland County Young Marines in Crossville, Tennessee.

YM/LCpl Demetrius Hayes from Casper Mountain Young Marines in Casper, Wyoming.

Sgt Madison and YM/LCpl Logan Nash from the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines in Seguin, Texas.

YM/PFC Darren Watkins from Southwest Michigan Young Marines in Battle Creek, Michigan.

YM/LCpl Haley Hunt from Miami Valley Young Marines in Huber Heights, Ohio.

YM/LCpl Aileen Sanchez from Territorial Young Marines, in Yuma, Arizona.

“Twelve of our youth members are thrilled to receive new computers,” said Col. William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “We are so appreciative to Col. Hopper and the USMCRA for their work assisting Young Marines with online learning.”

The USMCRA would like to continue this program as an on-going initiative. Anyone interested in donating can contact Col. Hopper at 214-693-6249 or email Ken.Hopper@usmcra.org

[Information via news release from the US Marine Corps Reserve Association (USMCRA)]

