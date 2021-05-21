COVID vaccination clinic in Lancaster set for Saturday

LANCASTER – People can get COVID-19 vaccinations for free this Saturday in Lancaster.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, located at 44226 10th Street West.

The Pfizer vaccine will be used, so it can be received by anyone age 12 or older. Persons under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. People are urged to make appointments by calling 661 942-4719, but walk-ins will be welcome.

The vaccinations are hosted by Walmart, SCAN Health Plan and Antelope Valley Partners for Health. People should bring their insurance cards and prescription cards, if they have them. There is no charge for vaccinations.

People must return in three weeks for a second dose. Return appointments will be set up when the first shot is given.

