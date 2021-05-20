Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Summer Crime Suppression Team for 2021 was activated on Thursday, authorities announced.
The team consists of Sergeant Heischuber and Deputies Orta, Winter, Fratianne and Acosta, and the team is tasked with reducing crime in the unincorporated areas of Lancaster.
“The county has focused [its] attention [on providing] more deputies in rural areas during summer months in an effort to reduce crime,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
he summer team will be active from through September 2021.
3 comments for "Lancaster Station’s ‘Summer Crime Suppression Team’ activated"
East Lancaster says
That is going to be one busy crew, especially in East Lancaster. It is too bad we have no elected representation in East Lancaster to help with the many problems we face. All Rex and his cronies care about is that dam BLVD which is full of homeless people that Rex despises.
FatWhiteBob says
The summer time suppression team needs to be less white