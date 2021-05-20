Lancaster Station’s ‘Summer Crime Suppression Team’ activated

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Summer Crime Suppression Team for 2021 was activated on Thursday, authorities announced.

The team consists of Sergeant Heischuber and Deputies Orta, Winter, Fratianne and Acosta, and the team is tasked with reducing crime in the unincorporated areas of Lancaster.

“The county has focused [its] attention [on providing] more deputies in rural areas during summer months in an effort to reduce crime,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

he summer team will be active from through September 2021.

