Supervisors double reward to $20,000 in case of missing Palmdale woman

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday doubled the reward money — to a total of $20,000 — for information about a woman reported missing in Palmdale last summer and believed to be the victim of foul play.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended increasing the reward, saying investigators thought it might draw out witnesses with valuable information about 27-year-old Gloria Huerta, also known as Jessica. The original $10,000 reward had expired Dec. 27.

“Ms. Huerta’s family and friends are extremely concerned for her safety and are pleading with the public for any information that will lead to her safe return home,” Barger said in her motion.

On Aug. 3, 2020, Huerta was reported to sheriff’s deputies as missing. She was last seen in the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale, where she was staying in her 15- to 20-foot white trailer. Sheriff’s investigators believe an altercation occurred there. The trailer, which is unmarked and has a rear door, is also missing.

The sheriff’s department described Huerta as a small Hispanic woman, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. She is known to frequent Palmdale and Littlerock.

Anyone with information about Huerta’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers, 800-222- TIPS (8477).

A full list of rewards approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors can be found at bos.lacounty.gov/Board-Meeting/Rewards.

