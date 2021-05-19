Six-year anniversary appeal in disappearance of Littlerock mother Monique Figueroa

LITTLEROCK – Today marks the sixth anniversary of the suspicious disappearance of Monique Figueroa, a Littlerock mother who was last seen driving away from her home in the 7200 block of East Avenue U-12 around 4 a.m. on May 19, 2015.

Monique Figueroa had left her then 2-year-old daughter in the care of her family, who reported her missing several days after she left home. Her car, a 2004 Mercedes-Benz, was recovered 11 days later in an abandoned shed in Juniper Hills. There was no sign of Monique Figueroa, but authorities said there were signs of foul play inside the car.

Jeff Figueroa on Wednesday made a fresh appeal to the public for information on his daughter’s disappearance.

“I would like to ask for the public’s help in bringing my daughter home and giving my family closure, we really need it,” Jeff Figueroa said in a telephone interview. “Here we are six years later and not one arrest. I want to get the public’s attention and let them know there is still a $20,000 reward out there.”

“If they need to call me privately with information, I want them to call me,” he added, asking that his number, 661-944-7805, be published.

A $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests and conviction in Monique Figueroa’s disappearance was reestablished by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on April 4. [View the reward info. here.] Investigators believe reinstating the reward might encourage witnesses to come forward with information that could help provide closure for Monique Figueroa’s family.

Jeff Figueroa told ABC7 the day after his daughter’s car was found that her boyfriend had been recently arrested in a murder case and she was known to hang out with gang members. He said he believed some of those acquaintances feared she would become a witness against them, though authorities told “Dateline NBC” that Monique Figueroa had refused to cooperate in the investigation.

Investigators questioned people Monique Figueroa had contact with and checked her cell phone and bank records for clues, but found no trail of cell phone or credit card use following her disappearance.

Homicide investigators received a tip in 2016 that Monique Figueroa’s remains might be buried off the 11000 block of Pearblossom Highway in Palmdale. But a search by detectives, cadaver scent dogs and coroner’s personnel did not yield results.

Monique Figueroa’s loved ones have created a Facebook group to bring attention to her case. They’re encouraging local residents to join the group at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/931897796872928

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Monique Figueroa is urged to call LASD/Cold Case Unit Detective Karen L. Shonka at 323-890-5621 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS (8477).

