Palmdale to bring wellbeing science to the community

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council approved a training and coaching program that pairs wellbeing science as the strategy for local change leaders to work together on a robust solution to the health and economic challenges facing many communities such as Palmdale.

At its May meeting, the Council voted to contract with The Wellbeing Lab, a global institute, to create a regional wellbeing coalition. The coalition will be a formal alliance of organizations in the region that come together around a common goal of creating more wellbeing.

“Wellbeing is our ability to feel good and function effectively, and involves learning scientifically informed tools and strategies to navigate the ups and downs of life better,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

The work will be led on the ground by Louis Alloro and Dr. Talma Schultz who will lead a Certificate in Applied Positive Psychology (CAPP) program for representatives of business, education, religion, criminal justice, media, healthcare, aerospace, and other parts of community life like neighbor and grassroots groups, who can learn a common language and set of tools around how we can create more wellbeing in the valley.

“The work that will be done in Palmdale is the first of its kind in California to bring applied positive psychology, the science of human wellbeing at scale,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, every aspect of our lives has changed drastically, and this has had a huge impact on overall mental health,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy. “As part of our Palmdale Cares initiative, we have made mental health a top priority by providing monthly town halls and access to resources. With the help of the Wellbeing Lab, we will use applied positive psychology as the framework for a Leadership Antelope Valley class with the goal of bringing a common language and set of wellbeing tools to Palmdale residents and interested regional partners.”

To do this, Palmdale will recruit 50 people from around the Antelope Valley to participate in a 6-month Certification in Applied Positive Psychology program. These participants will be the first members of a regional wellbeing coalition. Undergoing the training together will bring focus to the mental health, homelessness, and other challenges the region faces with greater vision and vitality. Participants will agree to a six-month commitment that includes a formal, 90-minute class per week. Each month there will also be a day-and-a-half class. Each participant will design and implement a community impact project applying some of what they are learning back within their spheres of influence.

“We’re going to have an application process to ensure that we have a diverse representation across the community,” Murphy said.

Applications will open on June 21 for a class scheduled to run Aug. through Jan. For more information, contact Management Analyst Nardy Lopez at 661-267-5177 or email nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org .

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–