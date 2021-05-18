Volunteers sought for next “Peace Together” public art installation

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in partnership with Dunn-Edwards Paints, is seeking volunteers to participate in the next “Peace Together” community public art installation that will take place at the Best of the West Softball Complex, 2723 West. Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale, on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.

Volunteers will paint, or “peace together”— a play on words on puzzle pieces — an interlocking rainbow pattern on selected cross walks in front of the Best of the West Softball Complex. Brushes, buckets, rollers, tape, t-shirts, and hats will be provided.

Shifts are available on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon; and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.

Volunteers may sign up at https://signup.com/go/YehrdYw.

“Our first ‘Peace Together’ event a DryTown was a huge success, and the results are stunning,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “If you love art and want to make a positive difference in your community, I encourage you to sign up and be part of this artistic endeavor.”

“Once again, it is exciting to see Dunn Edwards in our business community step up and partner with the City and residents to help bring public art to places where people congregate to visually enhance their experiences,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt.

“Transforming an ordinary crosswalk into a work of art is one of those many little things that add up and help make Palmdale a special place,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy. “We stand ready to support and arts and endorse and creativity.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

