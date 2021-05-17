Take the Palmdale City Library Survey

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library is asking the public to participate in a new online survey regarding library services for the community to help develop its new strategic plan.

The survey will be available through 26 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Palmdale.

“As a community focal point and gathering place, the Palmdale City Library is very interested in hearing from our residents and patrons about our current services and their thoughts about the future of library services in Palmdale,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “One great way to solicit that kind of input is through a survey and we hope that as many of our friends and neighbors as possible will take the time to complete our online survey.”

The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is currently open to walk-in services on a modified schedule, six days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

