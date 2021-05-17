PWD’s virtual “Let’s Talk H2o!” set for May 19

PALMDALE -Palmdale Water District will host a virtual “Let’s Talk H2O! with PWD” event this Wednesday to discuss its Hazard Mitigation Plan and to urge customers to take a survey about water-related hazards.

The free online event will take place from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2NTW4UH or on the PWD website at palmdalewater.org. An emergency kit with a retail value of $250 will be raffled off to one attendee at the end of the event.

“We highly encourage our customers to attend and learn about what steps the District is taking to ensure the safety of the community,” said PWD Board Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez. “We live in a time and place where wildfires, earthquakes, floods, and numerous other hazards can happen at any time. Each of us needs to be proactive and prepared. Our community must be sustainable and self-reliant.”

Presenters at the webinar will include consultants from HDR Inc., who have been working on updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) with PWD. The HMP evaluates the threats posed by natural disasters and establishes a PWD strategy for managing those risks. The plan will qualify the District for federal and state hazard mitigation grants and disaster relief funds, according to the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000.

PWD’s current HMP, adopted in 2008, must be updated this year and will be valid through 2026. Part of the requirements is to survey the community and hold two public meetings to discuss the HMP draft. The public meetings will be held on July 28 and August 26.

The 11-question survey covers concerns about earthquakes, drought, dam failures and other hazards; individual emergency preparedness; and best forms of emergency communication. This anonymous online survey is available from May 17 to May 27.

To take the survey in English, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MBFSXJK. For the Spanish version, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XWW3CL5.

“We are hopeful that our customers will take the survey and share their thoughts on disaster issues,” PWD Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said. “That information will be beneficial as we update the plan and adopt ways to best prepare ourselves and our community for natural disasters.”

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]