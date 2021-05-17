Palmdale City Library launches new virtual ‘Support the Arts’ series

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, in partnership with members of the arts community in the Antelope Valley, is launching a new virtual Support the Arts series.

The inaugural program will appear on the Library’s YouTube channel (Palmdale City Library) on Saturday, May 22, at 10 a.m. It will feature local musician and weekly Antelope Valley Press Showcase columnist Jesse Davidson in an interview with Ian McCartor, a local singer/songwriter and hospice nurse, who combines his compassion and creativity to create “Legacy Songs.”

“Legacy Songs are a special way for people to share something not only with their loved ones, but also with many others, performing stories and songs about a person’s life as a recording artist,” McCartor said. “In this program, I share how we all can do our part to document the stories of our elders and honor the older generations.”

“I am very excited to partner with the Library to help connect people through the arts,” Davidson said. “This first program is a great example of how it can be done.”

“The Palmdale City Library has always offered a variety of programs that are of interest to members of the community,” said Library Director Robert Shupe.

The Palmdale City Library is currently open to walk-in services on a modified schedule, six days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

