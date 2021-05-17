14 arrested, 3 for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint

LANCASTER – Three people were arrested for driving under the influence at a DUI checkpoint in Lancaster Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, May. 14, to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 15, on Sierra Highway north of Lancaster Boulevard, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

490 vehicles were screened.

11 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

3 drivers were arrested for DUI

DUI checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

Then Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will continue to hold DUI/Driver’s License checkpoints throughout the year.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–