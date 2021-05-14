Supervisor Barger and Charter host laptop giveaway for deserving AV students

LANCASTER – Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Charter Communications at Antelope Valley College this week to distribute free laptop computers to foster, homeless and at-risk youth.

One hundred high school and college students were selected to receive laptop computers courtesy of Charter Communications, along with a free wireless hotspot provided by Supervisor Barger and the Los Angeles County Office of Education, a food box, and a variety of other giveaways from the Los Angeles County Library and the Departments of Children and Family Services and Mental Health. Foster youth also received brand new luggage courtesy of Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Foundation.

“It is a privilege to host this exciting event and help deserving high school and college youth succeed as they return to campus with the donation of laptop computers, wireless hotspots, food boxes, and other great giveaways,” Barger said. “Uplifting the next generation is critical for our community to thrive, and I’m thankful for the many partners and collaborators in this effort, especially Charter Communications for their generous contribution of the laptop computers.”

“Charter Communications remains committed to improving access to technology and broadband services for students and families, in our continued efforts to help bridge the digital divide within our communities,” said Keri Askew Bailey, Spectrum West Region Group Vice President of State Government Affairs. “This investment will help our youth continue to develop their digital skills, connect to online networks and provide them with more opportunities to achieve their dreams.”

“Having this laptop will give me access to be able to do my homework wherever I am, and with the mobile hotspot I will finally have internet at home, which I wasn’t able to afford before,” said Marlen C., a recipient of the giveaway.

Youth were selected to participate in the event by the Alliance for Children’s Rights, Antelope Valley College, and Children’s Law Center. In addition to the giveaways and resources offered at the drive thru event, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health hosted a mobile vaccination clinic for attendees, along with their families and friends. The mobile vaccination clinic is one of hundreds hosted by the County every week in an effort to bring vaccines to the local community. For more information, visit the Public Health Department’s website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/vaccine/.

[Information via news release from the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

