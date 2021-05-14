SAVES seeks volunteers for food distribution

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 E. Ave. Q-9, is seeking volunteers to help with ongoing food distribution to local families who need assistance.

Volunteers 16 years and older are needed to assist staff Mondays through Thursdays, from May 17 through June 3. Morning and afternoon shifts are available. To register, visit https://signup.com/go/CoPAZZb

“You can make a huge impact on the lives of those less fortunate in our community simply by donating a few spare hours of your time,” said SAVES Coordinator Patricia Morales.

About SAVES

SAVES provides a practical and caring approach to serving people in need. The SAVES program was started by the City of Palmdale in 1983 to assist individuals and families who are experiencing a temporary emergency situation. The day-to-day operations of SAVES and staffing are funded by the City of Palmdale through Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). Food is provided through a collaboration with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, federal programs, and the daily contributions of local markets, stores and restaurants.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–