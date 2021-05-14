Free hazardous and e-waste collection in Palmdale this Saturday

PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center (AVECC), located at 1200 W. City Ranch Rd., will host a free household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste (e-waste) collection event this Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is open to all Antelope Valley residents.

The AVECC event offers a free and safe way to dispose of up to 15 gallons or 125 pounds of HHW/e-waste per trip.

Some common items that may be disposed of at the event include unused pharmaceuticals, sharps waste, antifreeze, car batteries, used motor oil and filters, paint, pesticides, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, TVs, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones. Business/commercial waste is not accepted.

For more information and for updates in service dates/hours call (888) CLEAN LA or visit CleanLA.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

