AVTA reached five million miles of zero-emission bus operations

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s electric buses rolled through another significant milestone, reaching the five million mile mark in early May.

AVTA’s zero-emission fleet, the first all-electric local bus fleet in the nation, accumulated five million service miles moving residents of the Antelope Valley around Lancaster, Palmdale, and the unincorporated portions of northern Los Angeles County such as Pearblossom, Littlerock, and Lake Los Angeles.

AVTA Chairman of the Board Marvin Crist highlighted some the benefits to the community that are a result of the electrification of AVTA’s fleet.

“In those five million electric miles, approximately 1,282,051 gallons of diesel fuel have been saved,” Crist said. “This equates to a net savings of $1,640,352 in fuel costs after paying for electricity. Even more impressive, those five million all-electric miles represent a carbon footprint reduction of more than 30 million pounds of CO2 and 72,500 pounds of particulate matter.”

Since February 2016 — when the AVTA Board of Directors voted to award a contract to BYD to manufacture electric buses over a five year period at BYD’s facility in Lancaster — AVTA has been on the path to pioneering battery electric bus transportation. By combining electric bus technology with wireless inductive charging technology, AVTA’s bus project is the first of its kind in the nation.

“AVTA operates 65 vehicles in our local fixed route fleet, all of which are zero-emission,” Crist said. “The non-electric buses are for commuter service only and their all-electric counterparts will start arriving in June 2021, assuring a transition of our commuter fleet to all electric by next December.”

“The majority of AVTA’s electric fleet consists of BYD electric buses, manufactured right here in the Antelope Valley,” Crist continued. “Our goal from the start was to be the first transit agency to implement electric bus technology on a broad scale, and we have met that goal.”

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

