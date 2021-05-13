LANCASTER – Individuals ages 12 and up can get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for free at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, Lancaster city officials announced Thursday. The city recently hosted a Facebook live event with local infectious disease doctors to directly address vaccination questions for parents [view the video below].
“The city and all of our partners have been working tirelessly to get vaccinations to Lancaster and into residents’ arms as quickly as we can,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “We are excited to be able to open up vaccine appointments to anyone over the age of 12 so our students will be able to safely return to normal alongside the community.”
As of May 11, more than 37% of Lancaster residents have been vaccinated, city officials said in a news release.
Residents can get vaccinated at the AV Fairgrounds by either making an appointment or stopping by. Walk-ins are welcome and same day appointments are also available. To make an appointment, visit: https://myturn.ca.gov/.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge and do not require proof of citizenship or health insurance. Individuals under the age of 18 must bring a parent or guardian to their appointment.
For more information on COVID-19 resources in Lancaster, including a full list of clinics offering vaccinations, visit CityofLancasterCA.org/Coronavirus.
[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]
3 comments for "Lancaster opens COVID vaccine eligibility to individuals ages 12 and up"
Jason Zink says
Young healthy people and people that have had Covid-19?(natural immunity) should not take shot. Mayor Parris is so wrong on promoting an experimental vaccine with unknown long term effects on young people when the risk is so low with Covid-19 and the risk is so high with vaccine. Not common sense data thinking.
Tim Scott says
Wrecks is totally unqualified in the subject…but then again so are you, so
Tim Scott says
“As of May 11, more than 37% of Lancaster residents have been vaccinated, city officials said in a news release.”
Wow that is only TEN POINTS behind the state as a whole!!!
Just imagine where Lancaster would be without Wrecks “working tirelessly.”
It must be a tough job, keeping his city consistently last.