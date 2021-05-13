Lancaster opens COVID vaccine eligibility to individuals ages 12 and up

LANCASTER – Individuals ages 12 and up can get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for free at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, Lancaster city officials announced Thursday. The city recently hosted a Facebook live event with local infectious disease doctors to directly address vaccination questions for parents [view the video below].

“The city and all of our partners have been working tirelessly to get vaccinations to Lancaster and into residents’ arms as quickly as we can,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “We are excited to be able to open up vaccine appointments to anyone over the age of 12 so our students will be able to safely return to normal alongside the community.”

As of May 11, more than 37% of Lancaster residents have been vaccinated, city officials said in a news release.

Residents can get vaccinated at the AV Fairgrounds by either making an appointment or stopping by. Walk-ins are welcome and same day appointments are also available. To make an appointment, visit: https://myturn.ca.gov/.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge and do not require proof of citizenship or health insurance. Individuals under the age of 18 must bring a parent or guardian to their appointment.

For more information on COVID-19 resources in Lancaster, including a full list of clinics offering vaccinations, visit CityofLancasterCA.org/Coronavirus.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

