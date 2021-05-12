Palmdale to host Mental Health Awareness Virtual Town Hall on May 17

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on Monday, May 17, at 10 a.m. that will focus on children and their families and feature local experts to help parents and community members better understand ways to help teens.

The featured topic will be “Understanding Non-Suicidal Self-Injury and Suicidal Ideation: A Guide for Children and Parents,” presented by Stacy Alvey and Monika Gylys from the Palmdale School District.

Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and note “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting. Participants who take the brief trivia challenge at the end of the presentation will have an opportunity to win a self-care gift box.

Free mental health awareness toolkits are available in hardcopy form at Community Programs, 823 East Ave Q-9, Suite A, or on the city’s website at https://cityofpalmdale.org/1097/Mental-Health-Awareness-Month. The website also lists daily mental health tips and activities that are free of charge.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the city of Palmdale is focusing on the mental health needs of our community, especially our front-line workers, children, and veterans,” said Palmdale’s City Manager J.J. Murphy. “The physical and economic burdens our community members continue to face due to COVID-19 are placing a heavy toll on everyone’s mental well-being. Remember, you are not alone. Palmdale cares about you.”

“Council and I agree that mental health should be at the forefront of the public health decision making,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We support providing our residents this community conversation.”

Anyone experiencing anxiety, depression or needing to talk to someone immediately, should call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.