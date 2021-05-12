With California planning to lift COVID-19 restrictions on business activity and gatherings on June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week the state’s mask-wearing mandate will be mostly lifted as well — but not entirely.
Speaking with Fox11 on Tuesday, Newsom said the state will continue to make recommendations for mask-wearing in select circumstances. But he said when the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy is scrapped as scheduled on June 15, mask-wearing will likely only be required in large-scale indoor gatherings.
“Only in those settings that are indoor,” he told Fox11. “Only in those massively large settings, where people — from around the world, not just around the country — are convening, and where people are mixing in real dense spaces.
“Otherwise, we’ll make guidance, recommendations, but no mandates and no restrictions,” he said.
Newsom announced in early April that the state plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, banking on the success of vaccinations. The move will do away with the color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy that ranks counties into one of four tiers with varying degrees of allowable business and social activities.
He insisted at the time, however, that the state would maintain some form of mask mandate.
But as more people are becoming fully vaccinated, federal and local health officials have eased back on mask-wearing, particularly in outdoor settings with relatively small numbers of other fully vaccinated people.
Newsom told Fox11 mask-wearing in California will likely still be required at “huge, large-scale indoor convention events where we’ll use our common sense.”
9 comments for "Newsom signals possible end to most COVID mask-wearing mandates in CA"
Clownifornia says
Gavin is the poster boy for incompetence and stupidity.
Tim Scott says
Care to address where California is ranked in COVID mortality rate?
It’s funny that a Republican governor can stand up and claim their state demonstrates what good Republican governance can accomplish and how their COVID response was “the best in the nation” amd just like when Trump tells a whopping lie Republicans just nod along. That example of good GOP performance by the way was attributed to a Trump supporting governor who managed to take a state with fewer people per acre than any state but Alaska and a total population comparable to the Antelope Valley and STILL mismanage it into one of the very highest mortality rate states in the nation.
Anyway, Newsom made a bone head play going out to dinner after telling his constituents they shouldn’t, and that is boneheaded enough to justify ending him politically (though in the GOP such behavior is apparently fine based on Ted Cruz) so I am fine with his ambitions for 2024 being dashed. But there is no evidence that he has been incompetent or stupid.
And this dog and pony show recall nonsense should be billed to the GOP instead of the state.
Out of Business says
Go tell that to twenty-thousand small business owners who have had their businesses put under by Newssolini’s edicts.
His winery business remained opened while other businesses were required to shut.
He had the nerve to tell everyone to cower at home while he was dining at The French Laundry.
His kids have been attending a private school in session since October 2020 while public school districts around the state were closed for months.
His double standards and hypocrisy are over the top. He has no credibility.
I am shocked that you would defend that.
Tim Scott says
Yeah…I like live people. Silly me.
By the way, which part of “made a bonehead play that rightfully ended his political ambitions” are you calling a “defense”?
He's Out of Business for a good reason. says
Hey, Out of Business
Explain to us how Trump & Co spread COVID throughtout the White House and many dozens got infected including his Supreme Court noiminee after attending a WH function.
Meanwhile, very few if any Democrats in elected office got sick. Not even at the Franch Laundry.
The Superspreader in chief had to go to Walter Reed after he got sick with COVID. Did you forget that? It was a disaster all last year due to Trump.
We had pandemics before with Obama and no recessions. No dangerous strain on the health care industry. No suspension of restricitons on crematoriums in Los Anggles so they could creamate thousands of the deceased.. It causes air pollution and it happened under Trump.
Take off your orange-tinted glasses.
Jason Zink says
Masked never worked anyway….it was the “Big Lie” like overblown Covid-19 con-job/scam….throw those filthy worthless mask away ASAP! Young healthy people(infants-50yrs old) & people who had Covid-19(natural immunity) should not be take vaccine the data does not support taking experimental vaccine(risks). Let most vulnerable population use it here and in other country’s.
Bri says
Could he be any more vague? Ugh.
F tim says
He is changing his tone even though the science doesn’t add up. According to scientists masks work , so why take them off. Oh wait it now serves the narrative of him not losing his job. Typical liberal hypocrite. He knows that if he doesn’t roll back all this stuff all the furries in California are eventually going to turn on him.
Tim Scott says
I see no particular reason, based on your post, to think that you are remotely qualified to speak on “the science” and whether or not it “adds up.” In fact, it seems like you are not even keeping up.
California during the pandemic has consistently lead the way in following the science. That’s why we have one of the lowest mortality rates, because we put science and people ahead of the good of the wealthy and shut down hard and fast. That’s why we are now among the leading states in being prepared to reopen with minimal restriction, because we have had one of the most robust vaccination distributions in the country.
We have also followed developments as they progressed. Before the transmission process was identified we took action against all the possibilities. Remember the grocery stores with personnel specifically sanitizing the carts? That turns out to have not been helpful so it was dropped from requirements when airborne transmission was identified as the responsible process. That’s following the science. Vaccinated people do not allow the virus to reproduce in transmittable concentrations, so vaccinated people don’t need masks. That too is following the science.
Undoubtedly you with your partisanship placed well ahead of common sense or common decency will undoubtedly be just hoping to avoid the virus or pretending that it doesn’t exist, and if you do catch it that will undoubtedly lead to you infecting others of similar ilk. Hopefully we have done enough to protect innocent people who just can’t be vaccinated for whatever reason against the consequences of your selfishness…you and Zink both.