LA County to receive 1,964 emergency housing vouchers

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, Los Angeles County will receive 1,964 Emergency Housing Vouchers from the 70,000 vouchers issued to public housing authorities nationwide by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, authorities announced Wednesday. The County’s allocation will be administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).

The Emergency Housing Vouchers will assist residents most in need, including individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness; at risk of experiencing homelessness; fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence or human trafficking; or were recently homeless and for whom providing rental assistance will prevent the family’s homelessness or having high risk of housing instability.

HUD’s allocation formula is designed to direct the Emergency Housing Vouchers to public housing authorities operating in areas where the voucher’s eligible populations have the greatest need, while also taking into account the capacity of the administering agency and the requirement to ensure geographic diversity, including rural areas. The County’s allocation of 1,964 vouchers is the fourth largest in the nation.

“These additional vouchers come at a time where food and housing insecurity of the County’s most vulnerable are at an all-time high,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA Executive Director. “This allocation means that almost 2,000 individuals and families will have a place to call home, and an opportunity to rebuild their lives without the added worry of living in an unsafe environment.”

The American Rescue Plan Act also includes nearly $50 billion for nationwide housing and homelessness assistance, emergency rental provisions, utility bill assistance, financial aid for college students and direct aid to State and local governments to use for supportive services, affordable housing, and non-congregate shelter acquisitions.

For more information on the LACDA’s programs, visit https://wwwa.lacda.org/ or call 626-262-4510.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Development Authority.]

–