LASD Mental Evaluation Team leader honored for dedicated service

Sergeant Brandon Barclay, a crisis negotiator with multiple successful resolutions to life-threatening crises in the Antelope Valley, was honored with an award Monday from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“Sgt. Barclay exemplifies the spirit of community policing, working very closely with the local Sheriff’s stations, as well as the LA County Department of Mental Health, LA County Workforce Development and Community Services, Mental Health America, Antelope Valley Hospital, and other community partners to provide new and improved services in the North County, including the ‘LA Found’ and ‘Project Lifesaver’ programs,” Barger said.

Barclay, an advanced level, state-certified crisis negotiator, has led the North County Mental Evaluation Team since 2017. The team provides mental health support, field crisis intervention, and appropriate psychiatric placement for individuals suffering from mental illness. This co-response model reduces incidents with use of force, hospitalizations, and unnecessary incarcerations.

Barclay is known for his hands-on leadership style, remaining on the front lines, personally responding to most crises himself, and mentoring new MET personnel, according to Barger. He has also exclusively managed three grant awards from the MacArthur Family Foundation, which brought extra resources and additional hours of MET service to the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, filling in crucial gaps that would not otherwise be available.

“Sergeant Barclay, thank you for your continued bravery, heroism, and pride in your work. I know the residents of the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys are immensely thankful for your help and commitment,” Barger said.

