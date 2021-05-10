Newsom appoints LMU professor, lawyer to reparations task force

LOS ANGELES – Loyola Marymount University professor Cheryl Grills and attorney Lisa Holder of Los Angeles County were among the five people appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday to the newly formed Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.

The task force will inform Californians about slavery and explore ways the state might provide reparations.

Its members will meet over the next year and conclude their work with a written report on their findings, along with recommendations which will be provided to the Legislature.

The nine-member task force was created in a bill by then-Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, now California’s secretary of state.

The bill creating the task force required one of its members to be from academia with expertise in civil rights, a requirement filled by Grills’ appointment.

Two additional members of the task force will be appointed by the state Senate and two others by the Assembly.

