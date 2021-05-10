LOS ANGELES – Loyola Marymount University professor Cheryl Grills and attorney Lisa Holder of Los Angeles County were among the five people appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday to the newly formed Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.
The task force will inform Californians about slavery and explore ways the state might provide reparations.
Its members will meet over the next year and conclude their work with a written report on their findings, along with recommendations which will be provided to the Legislature.
The nine-member task force was created in a bill by then-Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, now California’s secretary of state.
The bill creating the task force required one of its members to be from academia with expertise in civil rights, a requirement filled by Grills’ appointment.
Two additional members of the task force will be appointed by the state Senate and two others by the Assembly.
–
4 comments for "Newsom appoints LMU professor, lawyer to reparations task force"
No sympathy for whiners says
I’ve seen some ridiculous things in my time, but this outrageous “slavery/reparations” committee is an absolute joke. How embarrassing it must be for the board members on this atrocious task force. Oh wait, they have no shame. Anything for free money.
Ron says
So what does Slavery have to do with today? That has nothing to do with them walking around in saggy pants. Stealing cars, selling drugs, mass shootings in Chicago killing 3 year olds. Running around with guns, getting chased by the cops .Slavery has nothing to do with them today having babies out of wedlock and dropping outof school and comitting crimes. Slavery in the Past has nothing to do with todays problems. Todays problems are Bad behavior and lifestyle and Lawlessness.
Ron has a decision to make says
Oh, Ron Don’t be so hard on yourself. You can’t help the family you got, the friends you have and the mind you were born with. It’s hopeless.
Move to Alabama and vote for Trump.
Your problems with disappear just like the hoax virus di d last Easter. Remember? Trump did that.
Explanation says
It is a failed culture.