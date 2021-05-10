America’s Job Center to hold virtual recruitment for Aerotek

PALMDALE —America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment on Thursday, May 13, for various positions for Aerotek in Palmdale, Santa Clarita, and Lancaster.

Available positions include assemblers, construction general laborers, shipping and receiving, entry level machine operators, assembly techs, and pickers/packers.

Attendees must register on Eventbrite at https://aerotek_recruitment.eventbrite.com by Wednesday, May 12.

Qualified candidates must be on time, dress appropriately for an interview, bring a resume, and possess right-to-work documents, a valid driver’s license or identification card, and a valid Social Security card.

For more information, contact josie.chacon@jvs-socal.org or call 661-917-2968.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

