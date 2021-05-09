Child rescued from Palmdale swimming pool by deputies

PALMDALE – A child was found Sunday unconscious but breathing after being pulled from the bottom of a swimming pool in Palmdale.

Deputies pulled the child out of the pool at a home in the 37000 block of Mayfield Court about 4:40 p.m. Sunday, May 9, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Sgt. Chris Martin.

The child was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, according to a source at the scene.

Sgt. Martin said he did not know the child’s current condition, gender or age, but was awaiting word from the hospital.

There was no word on how the child got into the pool or if it was fenced in.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Editor’s note: We will update this article if more information becomes available.

